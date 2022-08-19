What makes the Space Coast great? Tourism office wants mural artist to show visitors

Florida’s Space Coast is ready to rocket into the weekend with two back-to-back SpaceX Falcon 9 launches.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Whether it’s the beaches, incredible rocket launches or attractions, the Space Coast is home to some pretty unique things and the tourism office wants someone to paint a mural to show them off.

The Space Coast Office of Tourism is looking for an artist to capture “the essence of the area as a vacation destination, highlighting the ‘Only Here’ experiences, and creating an exciting and welcoming atmosphere.”

The tourism office is opening a submission form for artists who would like to be part of the art in the Space Coast Visitor Information Center in Cocoa Beach.

“The final project should include elements from the five pillars of tourism on Florida’s Space Coast including Space, Beaches/Surfing, Cruises, Nature/Outdoor activities, and leisure (such as dining, shopping, and visiting attractions.),” the website reads.

Applications are due by Sept. 2 and final selections will be made on Sept. 23.

