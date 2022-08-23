Halifax Hospital CRNA sexually assaults woman at hospital, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A certified registered nurse anesthetist at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach is accused of sexual assault, according to an arrest report from Daytona Beach police.

Joel Gingery, 57, was arrested Monday, records show.

Gingery asked the victim to visit him at work, police said. Gingery led her to his on-call room and once there, positioned an adjustable table in front of the door, blocking it, according to the report. He then forced himself on the victim, records show.

Police said they asked the victim to call Gingery following the attack.

“I’m sorry, I put you through that. Can you forgive me?” Gingery said to the victim during the conversation, according to investigators.

Gingery faces a charge of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

