1 shot in Orlando apartment hallway

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot early Monday in an Orlando apartment hallway, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. at Fountains at Millenia Apartments.

Police said the victim was shot after “an encounter” with two suspects in a hallway. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooters drove off, possibly in a white car, police said.

It is unknown whether the victim lived there or knew the suspects.

