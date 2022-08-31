Cows ‘n Cabs is returning to Winter Park. Here’s when you can get tickets

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A big annual foodie event benefitting Central Florida charities is returning to Winter Park for the 10th time.

Tickets for Cows ‘n Cabs are set to go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1.

The event is set to take place on Nov. 12 in the West Meadow of Central Park, along Park Avenue, according to the event’s website.

Guests will be able to sample tastings from more than 25 Orlando-area restaurants along with more than 200 wines, craft beers and cocktails, the website reads.

Some of the participating restaurants include 4 Rivers, Capo, Pizza Bruno, Hawkers, Black Rooster Taqueria and Black Magic Pizza, among others.

“Cows ‘n Cabs benefits charities who support children in need in Central Florida, including After School All Stars and 4 Roots,” the event’s site stated. “100% of all proceeds go to charities who support children in need in Central Florida.”

Cows ‘n Cabs was started in 2012 by John Rivers, Founder/CEO of 4R Restaurant Group, and Dave Larue, Vice President of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, according to its website.

