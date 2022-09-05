Video shows thrill ride crashing to ground; several injured: report

MOHALI – Several people, including children, were hurt Sunday when a high-rise swing crashed to the ground at a fair in India, according to NDTV.

The incident happened at a fair in Mohali, a district of the Indian state of Punjab.

[TRENDING: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]

A video posted on social media by Nikhil Choudhary, a journalist for Hindi-language broadcaster TV9, shows the ride slamming into the ground after a free fall from about 50 feet up.

Ad

An estimated 16 women and children were hospitalized, according to the report.

[WARNING: Video below may be considered graphic]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: