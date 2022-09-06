Spooky fun returns in ‘Goblins & Giggles’ event at Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Halloween fun is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort this weekend during its popular “Goblins & Giggles” event.

Beginning Sept. 9, families can enjoy 12 frightfully fun activities, including an escape room, a Halloween dance party, a scavenger hunt and a witches’ brew in a themed pop-up bar.

Some of the events will be complimentary, while others require guests to purchase a ticket.

Some of the this year’s events include:

A Fa-Boo-Lous Dance Party: Young spirits are invited to join Morgana the Witch, Vlad the Vampire and Grimm the Good-Hearted Goblin for the Monster Mash Bash Dance Party and Costume Contest. With their best costume –and dance moves –on display, they’ll catch on in a flash and be the graveyard smash of the ghoulish festivities. Monster Mash Bash takes place each Saturday during the event and is included for guests who book the Goblins & Giggles “Premium Saturday” package. (Ticket are $16.99 per person, based on availability.)

Gaylord Palms Resort Goblins & Giggles (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Ghouls Just Want To Be Fun: Guests can meet some of the nicest ghouls around in Ghoul School. Cheerful descendants of legendary monsters take center stage in this walk-through, interactive show. At each stop, characters entertain guests with games, stories and songs. Ghoul School takes place each Friday and Saturday during Goblins & Giggles Weekends. (Tickets are $14.99 per person.)

Sweet Stories: Morgana the Witch conjures up some fun in a special storytime and cookie decorating party. Guests can join Morgana on Saturdays during the event and decorate tasty treats while she tells the tale of how she became friends with Grimm the Good-Hearted Goblin. (Tickets are $10.99 for a decorating kit with one large cookie, or $18.99 for a kit with 8 smaller cookies to decorate.)

A Halloween Escape: Guests will need to put on their thinking caps to solve puzzles and riddles that allow them to escape an eerie forest in the Secret Garden Escape Room. The escape room will be presented every Friday and Saturday during Goblins & Giggles Weekends. (Pricing begins at $120 for a party of 4.)

Gaylord Palms Resort Goblins & Giggles (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Find Spookley: Spookley takes center stage in the Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin –inviting guests to solve puzzles that reveal his Halloween hiding spots around the resort. (Tickets are $12.99 per scavenger hunt booklet.)

Gaylord Palms Resort Goblins & Giggles (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Enjoy some spirits: Creepy cocktails and mysterious mocktails are on the menu at the Wicked Brews Spookeasy, a Halloween-themed pop-up bar open during the weekends. Guests can enjoy a tasty selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic craft beverages, specially created by the resort’s mixologists.

Gaylord Palms Resort Goblins & Giggles (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Not Many Tricks, Lots of Treats: Children can add to their confection collection with sweet treats on the Trick-or-Treat Expedition. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their best costumes as they meet some cheerfully spooky characters throughout Gaylord Palms’ atrium. Trick-or-Treat Expedition is held on weekends and is complimentary to guests staying overnight at Gaylord Palms.

Gaylord Palms Resort Goblins & Giggles (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Give ‘Em Pumpkin To Talk About: Elaborate pumpkin art is showcased on the Jack-O’-Lantern Walk, with crafty pumpkin carvings inspired by the spirit of the Sunshine State displayed inside the hotel’s atrium.

Dive-In Movie: It’s time for a delightful dive-in movie as the family-friendly, animated feature film “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” is presented for overnight resort guests in Cypress Springs Water Park. Happening each Friday and Saturday night during the event.

Spooky Celebration: Families are invited along as Adventure Kid Sophie, Seth the Sea Turtle and Ava the Alligator showcase some of Florida’s creepy creatures, like snakes and alligators, in the Adventure Kids Spooky Celebration. Kids also will learn about some of the mysterious plants in the hotel atrium’s indoor gardens. The show is presented each Saturday during Goblins & Giggles Weekends and is complimentary for guests.

Gaylord Palms Resort Goblins & Giggles (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Light Show, Fright Show: Brightly animated light curtains create a multi-sensory spectacle that tells the musical tale of the Phantom of the Atrium –a mysterious composer thought to be lurking in the rafters. The show, a combination of colorful LED lights and classical music, will be presented at 9 p.m. nightly.

Fang-Tastic Florida Animals: Accompanied by some of their favorite animals, Wild Florida will visit each Saturday during Goblins & Giggles Weekends to present Spooky Animal Encounters. Guests will learn more about snakes, alligators and other amazing animals in this up-close experience with some of Florida’s diverse wildlife.

The resort also has two Goblins & Giggles Weekends packages with special room rates that include admission to select events.

The event runs through Oct. 30.

Click here for a full lineup of activities.

