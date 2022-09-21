85º

1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say

Titusville, Brevard firefighters responded to scene

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Photo uploaded to Facebook showing a house fire in Titusville Wednesday morning. (Titusville Fire Department)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.

An occupant suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were hurt exiting the building through a window, firefighters said.

No other injuries were reported and no other details have been shared.

