1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.

[TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the tropics come alive | Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

An occupant suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were hurt exiting the building through a window, firefighters said.

No other injuries were reported and no other details have been shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: