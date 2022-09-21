Garage fire damages Winter Park home, crews say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A large fire damaged part of a Winter Park home on Tuesday, according to the fire-rescue department.
Firefighters responded to the home on Chapman Circle around 4:15 p.m. and said large flames were coming from the garage.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department said the fire damaged the garage area and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the department mentioned there were lightning-producing storms in the area.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: