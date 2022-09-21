85º

Garage fire damages Winter Park home, crews say

Firefighters respond to home on Chapman Circle

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Firefighters in Winter Park battling an intense fire off of Chapman Circle on Tuesday said it may have been caused by lightning. No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A large fire damaged part of a Winter Park home on Tuesday, according to the fire-rescue department.

Firefighters responded to the home on Chapman Circle around 4:15 p.m. and said large flames were coming from the garage.

The Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department said the fire damaged the garage area and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the department mentioned there were lightning-producing storms in the area.

