86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Defective water heater sparks fire at resort in Osceola County, officials say

No injuries reported, but multiple units damaged, officials say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Osceola County, Fire
Crews respond to a fire reported at Fantasy World Resort in Kissimmee. (Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a resort in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue.

Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at FantasyWorld Resort, firefighters said.

[TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances Monday, Tuesday ahead of coolest air in months | Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again | Become a News 6 Insider]

Personnel with the Kissimmee Fire Department and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office joined OFR at the scene, according to a news release. Crews made fast work of the fire after all occupants were evacuated, and though the fire was contained to a single unit, firefighters said other units near to it were damaged by smoke.

At the time of this report, FantasyWorld Resort’s management was working with displaced residents on getting their needs met, the release stated.

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email