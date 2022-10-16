Defective water heater sparks fire at resort in Osceola County, officials say

Crews respond to a fire reported at Fantasy World Resort in Kissimmee.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a resort in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue.

Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at FantasyWorld Resort, firefighters said.

Personnel with the Kissimmee Fire Department and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office joined OFR at the scene, according to a news release. Crews made fast work of the fire after all occupants were evacuated, and though the fire was contained to a single unit, firefighters said other units near to it were damaged by smoke.

At the time of this report, FantasyWorld Resort’s management was working with displaced residents on getting their needs met, the release stated.

No other details were shared.

