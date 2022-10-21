Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office

Orlando police say they are investigating a deadly shooting at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services building on Corporate Centre Boulevard.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year.

Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

On May 10, 2021, 52-year-old Alberto Dominguez-Ortiz was killed when shots were fired from a car at him and the shooter’s ex-wife, police said.

Rivero-Milian was arrested after speeding away from the shooting and ending up at a Buena Vista Lakes home that neighbors said was used as a daycare.

Alberto Dominguez-Ortiz. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“Officers had guns drawn and one guy raised his hands. And they took him in,” said Norma Orta Simmons, one of the neighbors.

