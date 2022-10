If you didn’t win the Powerball drawing, don’t feel bad -- no one else did, either.

Lottery officials say no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win Monday night’s $625 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for Monday were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

With the rollover, Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated to be at least $680 million.

