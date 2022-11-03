COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida

Florida sees more than 1.2M early voters with less than a week until Midterm

Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots.

Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 3.

BREVARD COUNTY

In Brevard County, the total number of active registered voters is 460,372.

So far, there have been 129,745 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 28.18%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Democrat : 43,005 votes ( 33.14% )

Republican : 61,788 votes ( 47.61% )

Non-Party Affiliation/Other: 24,973 votes (19.24%)

Early voting ends in Brevard County on Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here for more information.

FLAGLER COUNTY

In Flagler County, the total number of active registered voters is 95,306.

So far, there have been 35,520 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 37.27%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Democrat : 10,862 votes ( 30.58% )

Republican : 18,136 votes ( 51.06% )

Non-Party Affiliation/Other: 6,522 votes (18.36%)

Early voting ends in Flagler County on Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here for more information.

LAKE COUNTY

In Lake County, the total number of active registered voters is 276,188.

So far, there have been 69,300 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 25.09%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Democrat : 21,735 votes ( 31.36% )

Republican : 34,505 votes ( 49.78% )

Non-Party Affiliation/Other: 13,074 votes (18.86%)

Early voting ends in Lake County on Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here for more information.

MARION COUNTY

In Marion County, the total number of active registered voters is 271,032.

So far, there have been 68,512 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 25.28%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Democrat : 22,781 votes ( 33.25% )

Republican : 34,709 votes ( 50.66% )

Non-Party Affiliation/Other: 11,023 votes (16.09%)

Early voting ends in Marion County on Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here for more information.

ORANGE COUNTY

In Orange County, the total number of active registered voters is 872,729.

So far, there have been 191,692 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 21.96%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Democrat : 86,816 votes ( 45.40% )

Republican : 65,124 votes ( 34.05% )

Non-Party Affiliation/Other: 39,302 votes (20.55%)

Early voting ends in Orange County on Sunday, Nov. 6. Click here for more information.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

In Osceola County, the total number of active registered voters is 254,867.

So far, there have been 53,014 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 20.80%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Democrat : 22,555 votes ( 42.55% )

Republican : 17,771 votes ( 33.52% )

Non-Party Affiliation/Other: 12,688 votes (23.93%)

Early voting ends in Osceola County on Sunday, Nov. 6. Click here for more information.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

In Seminole County, the total number of active registered voters is 341,548.

So far, there have been 85,587 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 25.06%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Democrat : 31,346 votes ( 36.62% )

Republican : 36,892 votes ( 43.10% )

Non-Party Affiliation/Other: 17,349 votes (20.27%)

Early voting ends in Seminole County on Sunday, Nov. 6. Click here for more information.

SUMTER COUNTY

In Sumter County, the total number of active registered voters is 118,110.

So far, there have been 62,168 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 52.64%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Democrat : 14,256 votes ( 22.93% )

Republican : 37,126 votes ( 59.72% )

Non-Party Affiliation/Other: 10,786 votes (17.35%)

Early voting ends in Sumter County on Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here for more information.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

In Volusia County, the total number of active registered voters is 412,286.

So far, there have been 121,011 votes between submitted mail-in ballots and early voting, with a voter turnout of 29.35%.

Of those, political party affiliation has been distributed as follows:

Early voting ends in Volusia County on Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here for more information.

Note: These are the unofficial figures aggregated from each county’s supervisor of elections website. They may be subject to change ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.