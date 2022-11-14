75º

67-year-old found dead in Theresa Lake in Deltona

Volusia sheriff’s officials ID man as Richard Barker

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DELTONA, Fla. – A 67-year-old Deltona man was found dead in a lake hours after he had taken a ride on his pontoon boat, sheriff’s officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Barker’s body was found floating early Sunday in Theresa Lake.

According to deputies, neighbors reported the body, which was found floating around 9 a.m. about 30 yards from the shoreline at 970 Peru Court.

The sheriff’s office said Barker had taken his pontoon boat out alone sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

A neighbor told deputies that he later saw the boat floating near his property Saturday evening as it has done in the past, and nothing seemed amiss, officials said.

On Sunday morning, Barker’s body was spotted floating facedown, according to authorities.

Barker was pronounced dead at the scene.

No signs of foul play were found at the scene, said sheriff’s officials, who added that alcohol may have been a factor in his death.

