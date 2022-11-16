Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department.

According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.

No information was provided about where in Orlando Muni was arrested or what led up to her arrest.

The release only said that Orlando police notified Apopka police of Muni’s arrest on Tuesday. She was off-duty at the time of her arrest, Apopka police said.

Muni has been placed on leave without pay, according to Apopka police, pending an administrative review.

Muni has been with Apopka police for just over two years and is assigned to the uniform patrol division.