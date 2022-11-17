Don’t ‘flounder:’ Seafood festival dives into Ormond Beach this weekend

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – From chowder to fried foods, you’ll be sure to get your seafood fix at the Riverfest Seafood Festival in Ormond Beach this weekend.

The 12th annual festival is taking over Rockefeller Gardens and Fortunato Park with over 24 vendors, live music and a draft beer garden on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be boats, paddleboards and crafters throughout the festival. Some of the live performers include:

The Vibe

Sara Strickhouser

Emperor Napoleon & the Visions of Ecstasy

BLU Highway Band

Are Friends Electric

The event is kid-friendly with a treasure hunt for prizes, photo opportunities with pirates and mermaids and a kids zone. The event also offers:

Paint-your-own treasure chest

Crafts for kids

Ormond Beach Public Library activity booth

Balloon artists

Bounce houses

Foam party

There will also be a fishing clinic to teach children ages 4-12 how to fish.

A shuttle is available to take festivalgoers back to off-site parking lots on each day of the event.

To learn more information, click here.

