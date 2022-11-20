‘Suspect(s) are still at large’ after man fatally shot in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One or more suspects remain at large following a fatal shooting in Titusville early Sunday, according to a news release.

Around 2 a.m., Titusville officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Coronado Boulevard located a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the back yard of a residence there, the release states.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m., police said.

According to the statement, investigators believe the individual or individuals who may have shot the man were known to him.

“The suspect(s) are still at large and believed to have known the victim,” the statement reads. “This homicide investigation remains ongoing and more details will be released.”

Detectives asked that tips be brought to the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800, or to Crimeline at (800) 423-8477 or www.crimeline.org to remain anonymous. Tips to Crimeline that help solve homicides are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

