Hundreds line up in Orlando to receive free turkeys

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for one of Orlando’s biggest turkey giveaways.

For the 14th year, turkeys were distributed to families at the Pendas Law Firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive.

“Each year, my staff and I, along with our families and friends, look forward to the opportunity when we can share some cheer with our community during Thanksgiving week,” owner Lou Pendas said. “We realize that the turkeys that we give provide meals for thousands of people who otherwise would not be able to afford them.”

The tradition of giving back to the community began in 2009 after Pendas said one of his clients couldn’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal for his family.

The encounter inspired Pendas to offer free turkeys to families in the Orlando community who are in need.

Over the years, the giveaway has expanded to the law firm’s five locations in Florida.

This year, Pendas said the need is higher because of rising costs.

“With inflation and the turkey shortage, prices have nearly doubled, unfortunately,” Pendas said. “I think there’s even a greater need.”

According to the law firm, about 500 turkeys were given away at the Orlando location and 1,800 statewide.

Beverly Jones was one of the first to lineup and said rising prices have affected her budget.

“This year, due to the cost of the rising of food, inflation, we’re experiencing a little difficulty at this time,” Jones said. “I’m very thankful, very grateful and appreciate Mr. Pendas very much.”

