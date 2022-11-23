Man wanted after Ormond Beach stabbing, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man is on the run after Ormond Beach police said he stabbed someone on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Corey Donnell Gaines attacked a man he knew in front of a home at 102 Tomoka Ave.

[TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | Labor shortages force 2 Orlando restaurants to close up shop | Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not yet said what led up to the stabbing, but do not consider it to be a random act.

Gaines is described as being between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall with sleeve tattoos on his arms.

If Gaines is spotted or if anyone has information on the case, police said to call 911 immediately, Ormond Beach Police Detective M. Mele at 386-677-0731 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS. Officers said not to approach Gaines.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: