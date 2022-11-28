Man found shot in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot in an Orange County neighborhood Sunday evening, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 5200 block of Hondo Way around 7:40 p.m. and found a man in his 30s injured.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the suspected shooter stayed and is cooperating with investigators.

The sheriff’s office has not released details of what led up to the shooting.

