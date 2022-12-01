70º

Man shot in Apopka, takes himself to hospital, deputies say

Shooting happened near 1800 block of Grimke Avenue

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot in Apopka Thursday afternoon and managed to get to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 1800 block of Grimke Avenue at 1:53 p.m.

Shortly afterward, deputies were told a man in his 20s had been shot and taken himself to the hospital, according to a release. Deputies said the man is in stable condition.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name or said what led up to the shooting.

