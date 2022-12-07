This Florida city ranks among the best in the world

ORLANDO, Fla. – We all think Orlando is the best (it’s why we live here) and a new report is proving our point!

The 2023 World’s Best Cities report released by Resonance Consultancy ranks Orlando as the top Florida city — and No. 40 overall in the world.

Resonance Consultancy examined the following criteria to determine the top 100 cities in the world: place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion.

“Being the largest city in a region that generates more than $60 billion in tourism-related revenue every (non-pandemic) year gets you plenty of lift from a rising tide,” the report said of Orlando.

Orlando ranks highly in the product and promotion pillars, according to the report. Product is defined as “a city’s key institutions, attractions and infrastructure” and promotion is defined as “quantity of stories, references and recommendations shared online.”

The latest Tourist Development Tax collections report for Orange County more than $24 million in revenue in September, a 48.6% increase over 2021.

Another Florida city that made the rankings is Miami at No. 52.

Here are the top 10 cities in the world, according to the report:

London Paris New York Tokyo Dubai Barcelona Rome Madrid Singapore Amsterdam

