Man accused of indecent exposure near Apopka gas station, police say

APOPKA, Fla. – A 52-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he was seen exposing himself in the parking lot outside a gas station in Apopka, according to the police department.

Police said they received complaints Monday from two victims who told police that they had seen the man masturbating in his vehicle in the parking lot near a 7-Eleven at 1501 Rock Springs Road.

The man — later identified as Michael Ancker, 52 — was arrested and taken to the Orange County jail, police said. Ancker faces a charge of indecent exposure.

Based on Ancker’s actions, police said there may be additional victims or witnesses to his acts. Anyone with information about Ancker’s indecent exposure is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-202-4258.

