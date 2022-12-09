Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials.

The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.

In a release, officials said E. coli is a fecal indicator, meaning the water could be contaminated with human or animal wastes.

Microbes in those wastes can cause short-term health problems, including diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches, the release shows. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is urged to contact a doctor.

A follow-up sample was taken Friday, though information has yet to be released on the results of that sampling.

For more information, contact Water Resources Director Sean Stauffer at (321) 567-3855 or write the City of Titusville at 2836 Garden St.

