Marion County deputies seek help identifying 2 ammunition thieves

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals who stole hundreds of dollars worth of ammunition and a drum magazine from a store near Ocala.

Deputies said the two ripped-off GTO Airboats located at 4600 West Highway 326.

When the thieves left the store, the manager and employees said they found they had stolen almost $300 in ammunition and a drum magazine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies ask that if you have any information about their identities, or if you recognize their vehicle, please call 352-732-9111. You can also call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.

Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-69 in your tip.

