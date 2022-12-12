63º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Marion County deputies seek help identifying 2 ammunition thieves

$300 in bullets taken from GTO Airboats

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Ocala, Marion County, Crime
Marion County Sheriff's Office seek help identifying two individuals accused of ammo theft (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals who stole hundreds of dollars worth of ammunition and a drum magazine from a store near Ocala.

Deputies said the two ripped-off GTO Airboats located at 4600 West Highway 326.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | Can I legally decorate my car for Christmas? | BIG weather changes coming to Fla.]

When the thieves left the store, the manager and employees said they found they had stolen almost $300 in ammunition and a drum magazine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies ask that if you have any information about their identities, or if you recognize their vehicle, please call 352-732-9111. You can also call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.

Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-69 in your tip.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email