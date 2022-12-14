70º

Children receive Christmas gifts in Orlando Police Department’s “Shop with a Super Cop” event

OPD hopes event instills in each child a positive experience with law enforcement

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Holidays, Law Enforcement
Orlando Police Department hosted its annual “Shop with a Super Cop” event (Orlando Police)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department held its “Shop with a Super Cop” event, which allows elementary to middle school-age students from Orange County to spend time with an Orlando police officer while buying toys from their holiday wish list.

Orlando police said over 60 children were able to get their Christmas wish lists filled during the annual event held at a Central Florida Walmart on Wednesday, according to a news release from the agency.

“The hope is that this experience of shopping for toys with LEOs will instill in each child a positive experience with law enforcement which will carry into their adolescence and adulthood,” the release stated.

Orlando Police said the event – which they have been hosting for almost 20 years – bolsters their ongoing commitment to building relationships with the youth in Orlando.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

