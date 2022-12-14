Children receive Christmas gifts in Orlando Police Department’s “Shop with a Super Cop” event

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department held its “Shop with a Super Cop” event, which allows elementary to middle school-age students from Orange County to spend time with an Orlando police officer while buying toys from their holiday wish list.

Orlando police said over 60 children were able to get their Christmas wish lists filled during the annual event held at a Central Florida Walmart on Wednesday, according to a news release from the agency.

“The hope is that this experience of shopping for toys with LEOs will instill in each child a positive experience with law enforcement which will carry into their adolescence and adulthood,” the release stated.

It’s that time of the year, OPD’s Annual “Shop with a Super Cop”. Officers are getting ready to welcome deserving @citybeautiful kids to our local @Walmart to shop for the holidays! pic.twitter.com/LKSIk8n9PL — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 14, 2022

Orlando Police said the event – which they have been hosting for almost 20 years – bolsters their ongoing commitment to building relationships with the youth in Orlando.

