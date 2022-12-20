VIDEO: Florida police, Good Samaritans free 3-year-old, woman stuck under car

TAMPA, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl and her great-grandmother were struck by a vehicle backing out of a parking spot at an apartment complex, pinning them underneath the car, according to Tampa police.

The driver said he did not see the 80-year-old woman pushing her great-granddaughter in a stroller, according to the Tampa Police Department. While backing out, the driver said he felt a bump and thought it was a storm drain, police said.

The department said the driver attempted to pull forward, but the car didn’t move and he realized he hit someone. Before police arrived, the department said neighbors used a jack to raise the car.

Police were able to free the child and the woman from underneath and they were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the woman was in critical condition and the 3-year-old was in stable condition.

Police said the driver cooperated with officers and charges are not expected.

