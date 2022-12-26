52º

Man with cerebral palsy found safe, Flagler County deputies say

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Jacob Mayhue (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man with cerebral palsy that went missing Monday morning was located and is safe, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jacob Mayhue went missing from his home along Providence Lane around 7:30 a.m.

Due to his cerebral palsy, deputies worried that Mayhue may be tired from walking, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.

