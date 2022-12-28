Orange County man accused of sharing child porn over social media, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested earlier this month on accusations that he distributed child pornography over social media, according to court documents.

An affidavit shows that Christopher Kaley was discovered to have shared the illicit materials multiple times per week over social media platforms like Discord and Telegram.

According to investigators, Kaley’s social media listed him as a theme park janitor in Orlando, a youth pastor and a prayer ministry leader.

During a search warrant executed on Dec. 7, law enforcement found Kaley and three other members of his family at Kaley’s home, along with hundreds of images and videos featuring child pornography on Kaley’s cell phone, court records revealed.

Kaley later admitted to detectives that he had “more than 100″ images of child pornography on his devices, adding that he frequently watches the material with his brother, who has a mental disability, in their shared bedroom, investigators said.

Detectives stated that Kaley told them he frequently worked with children through his positions, and that he had a problem and wanted to get counseling.

Kaley was arrested on Dec. 8 and held in federal custody on charges of distribution of child porn. He was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday.

