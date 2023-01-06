FHP busts Orange County towing business accused of illegally preying on crash victims

The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday shared images taken during a monthlong investigation into an illegal Orange County towing business.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol in December closed a monthlong investigation of a towing business in Orange County that troopers said would unlawfully solicit people at crash scenes and keep hold of towed vehicles behind threats, red tape and extortion, according to a news release shared Friday.

On Nov. 1, FHP was contacted by Enterprise Rental Car inquiring the location of a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 that had been towed from the scene of a crash.

A woman who had been renting the Toyota told troopers that the car was towed by a company called In & Out Collision, troopers said. She had assumed the company was sent by FHP, though troopers said that was not the case.

Enterprise began seeing excessive charges from In & Out Collision believed to be related to the towing, according to FHP.

In the investigation report, troopers said the collision center refused to release the Toyota without payment. An affidavit shows Enterprise had never been provided with documentation advising that the Toyota was at In & Out Collision, and Enterprise was puzzled by how a collision center was attempting to seek payment for towing services.

Troopers said they called In & Out Collision on Nov. 18, though troopers were told the Toyota was no longer there and that the company didn’t tow vehicles at all.

The investigation report shows that Enterprise also called In & Out Collision around this time, though the collision center told Enterprise that the Toyota had never once been at the center. Given how the Toyota’s location was now unknown, it was then reported stolen, FHP said.

The investigation officially began Dec. 1, troopers said, when the woman involved in the crash confirmed with FHP that neither she nor anyone she knew had called In & Out Collision to pick up the Toyota. Upon responding in person to In & Out Collision, another rented, crashed Toyota was found there — one that Enterprise had been told was at a different shop.

Consulting with the person who had rented this Toyota, troopers were told they were approached at the scene of their respective crash by Ready For Action Collision Inc. — another business on the same lot as In & Out Collision — and unlawfully solicited for towing services. Due to the possibility that the car was illegally towed, troopers took it with them and returned it to Enterprise.

Further investigation into Ready For Action Collision revealed such examples as a 2019 Dodge Charger that ended up at the collision center in November and stayed there as the business owner — identified as William Gonzalez, 37 — refused to release it to anyone besides its registered owner, whom Gonzalez knew was dead at the time. Another case looked at a 2018 Jeep Cherokee that crashed in November, registered to a woman in her 60s who was lied to by Ready For Action Collision that State Farm had contacted the business to pick it up, FHP said.

Monday, a search warrant was executed at Ready For Action Collision that resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the impounding of the business’ primary tow truck, troopers said. According to FHP, over $82,000 in assets were recovered for victims.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday shared images taken during a monthlong investigation into an illegal Orange County towing business. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

An arrest warrant was issued tor Gonzalez, who turned himself in Wednesday at the Orange County jail, troopers said.

Gonzalez faces charges of grand theft $20K-$100K, obtaining property by fraud $20K-$50K, dealing in stolen property, extortion and unlawful solicitation of towing services at a crash scene, according to FHP.

Records show Gonzalez bonded out of jail the same day he arrived.

William Gonzalez, 37 (Florida Highway Patrol)

Troopers reminded the public to notify FHP if they find themselves being solicited for unrequited towing services at the scene of a crash.

FHP would like to notify the public that if they are at a crash scene and are solicited by a tow truck that they did not personally request to please notify law enforcement or the law enforcement agency’s dispatch center. The following state statute applies: 321.051 Florida Highway Patrol wrecker operator system; penalties for operation outside of system. — (b) It is unlawful for an unauthorized wrecker operator to drive by the scene of a wrecked or disabled vehicle before the arrival of the authorized wrecker operator, initiate contact with the owner or operator of such vehicle by soliciting or offering towing services and tow such vehicle. Any person who violates this paragraph is guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree. Florida Highway Patrol

