Frosty? Orlando man builds ‘snowman’

Temperatures dropped into 30s over weekend

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – You know it’s cold when this can be done in Orlando.

A News 6 viewer sent in cellphone video showing what appears to be a mini “snowman” that he created after frost built up outside.

Temperatures dropped into the 30s over the weekend in Orlando, but not low enough to actually snow.

Central Florida started cold again Monday morning, but a warmup is on its way. Click here to see the forecast.

