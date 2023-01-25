Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dies at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Harvey L. Massey — who founded, led and later retired from the well-known Central Florida pest control company of his namesake — has died, according to Massey Services, Inc.

Massey, a long-time resident of Winter Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, a news release states. He was 81 years old.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

Massey’s early life took place in Melville, Louisiana, among a family of Italian immigrants and Missouri farmers. He joined the U.S. Army Security Agency when he was 18 years old, meeting his wife Carol during his three years in the service; the two married on August 24, 1963, eventually welcoming their three children — Angela Rignanese, Tony Massey and Andrea Massey-Farrell — who now survive Massey, along with Carol and the couple’s ten grandchildren.

The business itself came to be in 1985, purchased by Massey after a stint working for Orkin and Terminix International. Two of Massey’s children were in college at the time, with the other in high school, yet Massey moved to Orlando where he spent $3.9 million purchasing “a stagnant 50-year-old pest and termite company” that would grow to a $350 million business under his leadership, the release states.

Harvey leaves a legacy of service, care, and accomplishments. He was a man known for his thoughtful leadership, drive, and compassion. He was a mentor to many, a friend to all and a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. MASSEY SERVICES ANNOUNCES PASSING OF HARVEY L. MASSEY (news release, excerpt) | Jan. 25, 2023

Massey made wake as a philanthropist, professing faith as his compass and forming the Harvey and Carol Massey Foundation with his wife in 2014 “to solidify their commitment to being contributing members of their community,” the release states. A visit to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, for example, will no doubt incorporate a walk up the “Harvey and Carol Massey Family Grand Staircase,” named so in commemoration of $5 million the foundation had contributed to the center as of 2018.

“Philanthropy, at its best, is about caring, sharing, and giving back. When you think about it, aren’t these the attributes and qualities we all respect and admire?” Massey would say, according to the release.

Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: