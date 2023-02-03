Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center | Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness; family seeks help | Become a News 6 Insider]

The sheriff’s office described Mahmud as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, and last seen wearing a maroon/purple long-sleeved shirt with horizontal stripes and black navy pants. He also walks with a limp, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 407-448-0105.

Sample HTML block

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: