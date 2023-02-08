75º

Police investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

DeLand police car. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are investigating a possible shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital is gunshot wounds, Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at AdventHealth Deland around 9 p.m., in response to calls about a person shot, according to a release.

The 21-year-old victim told police he was shot in the 200 block of Clara Avenue, the release said.

The victim is expected to be okay. No information about a possible suspect has been released.

This is a developing story, check back here for more details.

