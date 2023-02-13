Woman struck, run over, killed by forklift in Daytona Beach Shores, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by a forklift at the Beach Haven Motel in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday, police said.

The crash happened in the parking lot of the hotel located at 2115 South Atlantic Atlantic Ave. around 1:45 p.m., according to Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Director Chief Mike Fowler.

Police said the 62-year-old woman, who was a resident of the hotel, was walking in the parking lot when she was hit by the forklift.

She was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a news release.

Police said the operator of the forklift was delivering material to the hotel to replace the roof which was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

“This was a tragic accident, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine what led to it,” Chief Fowler said.

According to the release, the driver of the forklift is cooperating with the investigation and the Occupational Safety Health and Administration (OSHA) has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

