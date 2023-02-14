Man arrested after beating, stomping on man in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he severely beat and stomped on another man in Orlando on Sunday.

According to police, 51-year-old Christopher Blue was arrested in connection with the beating that occurred near 135 W Central Blvd.

Downtown Orlando bike officers said they responded to a disturbance along Gertrude’s Walk Sunday when a woman, identified as the victim’s girlfriend, alerted them about a man who had threatened to beat up the couple before knocking her boyfriend to the ground and hitting him.

Officers said they went to the scene and found a man in his 50s with life-threatening injuries from being kicked and beaten. An arrest affidavit also shows the victim’s girlfriend’s backpack was missing off the back of her wheelchair.

Detectives then obtained surveillance footage of the area, which shows the victim pushing his girlfriend in a wheelchair along Gertrude’s Way before approaching Blue, talking or arguing with him. The victim then continues pushing the woman in the wheelchair northbound before Blue begins to strike him, the affidavit reads.

Blue later confessed to “stomping the victim’s head several times,” according to the department. Blue told police the victim and his girlfriend had wanted to talk to him and he asked them to go away but they did not and disrespected him, according to the affidavit.

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital, officers said.

Blue faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

