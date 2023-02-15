City of Cocoa removing docks damaged during hurricane season

COCOA, Fla. – Work is underway to replace floating boat ramps the city of Cocoa says only lasted a couple of years in between hurricanes that damaged the waterfront at Lee Wenner Park.

In addition to unmooring boats around Cocoa Village, the city said hurricanes Ian and Nicole severely damaged the boat slips that were part of a new waterfront project built in the years following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Spokesperson Samantha Senger said it’s unfortunate the lifespan of the docks was so short.

“It was set up to withstand certain kinds of storms, but this one, it did not work,” Senger said.

The boat slips have a concrete wall behind them so the city said waves bounced off the wall and pounded the docks.

Docking at the ramps allows boaters like Donna Shinn to eat and shop in Cocoa Village, so the city said it wants to build new boat slips but with a stronger design.

“We love Cocoa Village and we’re thrilled with all they’re doing to replace and repair,” Shinn said.

Senger said the city is researching different options for building the next docks.

“It needs to be able to withstand getting hit by a hurricane and not break every time,” she said.

The city doesn’t know yet when new docks could be installed. It said removing the damaged boat slips should take a couple of weeks.

