🚘Top 10 cars of 2023, per consumer experts

The 10 vehicles in this article were selected from more than 200 tested models as the best of the best for 2023. Each represents a key vehicle segment and shines for its combination of road-test performance, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety, garnering a high-enough Overall Score to earn a coveted CR recommendation.

All Top Picks must come standard with key safety features, including automatic emergency braking (AEB*) that operates at highway speed and includes pedestrian detection.

Simply put: These are the vehicles that our expert staff would enthusiastically recommend to family and friends.

It’s no surprise that Toyotas, which have historically featured prominently on our list, are again well represented: They’re known for having good all-around performance, fuel economy, and reliability. Notably absent this year, however, are two perennial picks: the Lexus RX and Toyota Prius. These significantly redesigned models weren’t on sale in time to be included, which made room for other impressive models to appear on this year’s Top Picks list.

Our Top Picks list is a collection of cars, SUVs, and trucks with standout performance across the board. Our Green Choice designation (indicated by a leaf icon in our ratings) is awarded to gas-powered, hybrid, and electric cars that are in the top 20 percent of all cars on the market for having the cleanest emissions, based on EPA data.

See the vehicles that made Consumer Reports’ annual Top Picks in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2012.

Under $25,000

Small Car: Toyota Corolla HybridThe Corolla Hybrid is a rolling master class on what is possible from a lower-priced model. This compact sedan has outstanding fuel economy at 48 mpg overall in CR’s tests that approaches the efficiency of the pricier Prius. And it comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of advanced driver assistance features, with lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC), and automatic high beams. Blind spot warning (BSW) is optional. New for 2023, the Corolla Hybrid offers all-wheel drive. Moving up through the trim levels brings more niceties that make it a pleasant commuter.

Subcompact SUV: Toyota Corolla Cross

The name announces that this is the Corolla of subcompact SUVs, with all the practicality, value, and virtue the familiar moniker implies. The size and traditional boxy shape make the Corolla Cross relatively roomy for the class. It comes with a 169-hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Acceleration is a bit tepid, but this powertrain returned a solid 28 mpg overall in CR’s tests. Most controls are a cinch to use, but the new infotainment interface needs some polish. The back seat also has good headroom and foot space. Factor in a solid roster of standard safety gear and top marks for predicted reliability, and the Corolla Cross is a smart choice.

$25,000-$35,000

Small SUV: Subaru ForesterThis is the Forester’s 10th consecutive appearance as a Top Pick, underscoring how well this small SUV has honed its winning formula over time. Key to its appeal is the basic design, crafted to provide solid crash protection, a spacious cabin, generous cargo area, and terrific outward visibility. The shape also allows for unusually good access, with tall, wide-opening doors and hip-height seats. The controls are simple to use and easy to reach. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder and CVT yield 28 mpg overall—among the best in its class. Handling is responsive, and the ride is supple. Subaru’s EyeSight suite of safety features benefits from a wider field of view and updated software for 2023.

Compact Pickup Truck: Ford Maverick Hybrid

The Maverick combines a low base price with a standard hybrid powertrain and front-wheel drive that delivered 37 mpg overall in our tests. It reminds us of a time when small, basic trucks roamed the land. Today, it’s a fun alternative to small SUVs and is ideal for active lifestylers who can put the 4.5-foot-long bed to work. Access to the cabin is easy, thanks to large doors and a low floor, and it’s relatively roomy, with good space front and back. The controls are simple, and there are numerous interior storage nooks. The ride is civilized for a truck, and the competent handling shames beefier, traditional pickups. For the price, you’d be hard-pressed to find something that is as versatile, efficient, and smile-inducing as the Maverick Hybrid.

Midsized Sedan: Toyota Camry Hybrid

The name “Camry” has become synonymous with comfort, convenience, reliability, and value for good reason: Every version delivers on those key virtues. The Camry is available in many flavors, with different powertrains, trim levels, and even all-wheel drive. But the most compelling version remains the Hybrid. It offers the comfortable ride, athletic handling, accommodating seats, and simple controls found in all versions, plus it boasts terrific fuel economy. The Camry Hybrid returned a stunning 47 mpg overall in our tests, which is truly impressive for a midsized sedan. It comes with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of advanced driver assistance features, with lane keeping assistance (LKA), LDW, ACC, and other aids.

Electric: Nissan Leaf

The Leaf proves that not all electric cars command high prices. This swoopy hatchback comes with a 40-kWh battery, an EPA-rated 149-mile range with the standard version, and an attractive sub-$30,000 price, even before incentives. But the Leaf model to fall for is the 60-kWh “Plus” version. The Plus has an EPA-rated 212-mile range and is quicker, shaving a second off the 0 to 60 mph time. With either configuration, the ride is soft and the cabin is quiet. The driving position is a hint higher than you might expect, giving a good view of the road. BSW, LDW, LKA, and rear cross traffic warning (RCTW) are standard. ProPilot Assist is optional.

$35,000-$45,000

Two-Row SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe HybridThe Santa Fe makes yet another strong case for hybrid powertrains. Here, the hybrid is more powerful, polished, and—of course—efficient than the Santa Fe’s standard engine. The hybrid uses a 226-hp, 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making it significantly quicker when merging and passing. For buyers who want to drive farther on electricity, there is a plug-in hybrid that adds 35 hp and has 31 miles of electric-only range. The cabin is roomy, with a spacious, comfortable rear seat, and a generous list of standard features that include BSW, LKA, and LDW. It has the performance and comfort to satisfy most midsized SUV shoppers.

Midsized, Three-Row SUV: Kia Telluride

The Telluride established itself as the three-row midsized SUV benchmark when it was introduced for 2020, and it has been a Top Pick every year since. The secret is that it simply does everything well. Its large, boxy shape makes for an expansive cabin and good outward visibility. Passengers will appreciate creature comforts such as soft-touch surfaces, attractive trim accents, and generous elbow room. The front seats are wide and comfortable, and the welcoming second and third seating rows are also relatively roomy. The refined, powerful V6 engine is backed by a smooth, responsive eight-speed automatic. Even the ride comfort is good. The 2023 Telluride gets a larger infotainment screen and more driving assistance features.

$45,000 Plus

Luxury SUV: Lexus NX350hLexus hit a sweet spot with the NX, a small SUV available in four powertrain configurations. Our favorite version is the NX350h, a hybrid that delivers an impressive 38 mpg overall. Its electric motor helps it to launch smoothly and glide along quietly at low speeds. Driving the NX is a treat, thanks to quick steering and a ride that is firm without being harsh. The cabin is upscale, with padded, high-quality surfaces and comfortable, supportive front seats. The rear seat is roomier than the compact exterior dimensions might suggest. Overall, the NX is a delightful luxury SUV that drivers will appreciate for its premium interior quality and practicality. It comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which includes many active safety features, such as BSW and RCTW.

Electric: Tesla Model 3

Since its introduction in 2017, the Model 3 continues to make a significant impact in the compact luxury sedan market. This sleek four-door delivers blistering acceleration, with plenty of torque that pushes you deep into the seat as it races ahead from a standstill. Enter a turn, and the Model 3 shows off its tenacious grip and precise steering. The driving experience feels very much like piloting a sports car. The driving range on our Model 3 was 310 miles, but it can be ordered with up to 358 miles of range. That is a significant distance for an EV, especially given the convenience of using the widespread Tesla Supercharger network. Traveling by Tesla is simply easier than with other EVs, even those that may have a higher Overall Score but don’t have the same charging access. The minimalist interior, with its gaugeless dash and giant center screen, adds to its otherworldly ambience.

*Safety term glossary: AEB = automatic emergency braking; BSW = blind spot warning; LDW = lane departure warning; LKA = lane keeping assistance; RCTW = rear cross traffic warning.