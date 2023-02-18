Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner take strides in Rising Stars tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 17: Paolo Banchero #5 of Team Pau in action during the Jordan Rising Stars Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner took strides during the Friday night Rising Stars tournament in the NBA All Star Weekend.

Banchero made nine points, five rebounds and a single assist for Team Pau in the matchup against Team Deron, according to the NBA. He later scored four points, one rebound, a block and a steal in a 25-20 Jordan Rising Stars championship victory over Team Joakim.

Wagner didn’t score during the matchup, but he did take three rebounds and saw plenty of action during the defeat to Banchero’s team.

Banchero is expected to return to Vivint Arena on Saturday to compete in the Kia Skills Challenge, which consists of a three-round competition involving three teams of three players. During that competition, Banchero is slated to team up with rookies Jabari Smith, Jr. and Jaden Ivey.