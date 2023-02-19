More than $100K raised at 16th Annual Fight For Air Climb in Orlando

Firefighters participate in the American Lung Association in Florida’s Fight For Air Climb at City National Bank Building.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of people participated in the American Lung Association in Florida’s Fight For Air Climb at City National Bank Building in Orlando on Saturday, organizers said.

According to a news release from the American Lung Association, more than 300 climbers helped raise more than $104,000 to help fund their efforts to end lung disease.

Participants climbed the 25 flights which equals 512 steps at the 16th annual event,

“Once again, this event proved to be as moving as it was rewarding for all who participated, young and old alike,” said Janelle Hom, Executive Director for the Lung Association. “Thank you to all of our participants, volunteers and sponsors who came together to make a difference in the lives of people facing lung disease and lung cancer.”

In total, the Orlando Fight For Air Climb resulted in:

300 registered participants plus spectators, sponsors and volunteers

34 teams

$104,000 raised and counting

Firefighters and other residents participated in the American Lung Association in Florida’s Fight For Air Climb at City National Bank Building. (American Lung Association)

This year, the Lung Association featured the Austin Duran Firefighter Challenge, honoring our first responders impacted by lung disease.

According to the release, the money raised from the climb helps support the mission of the American Lung Association and their efforts to defeat lung cancer, champion clean air, improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families, and to create a tobacco-free future.

