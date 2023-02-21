82º

Operation Green Light to shift into gear in Seminole County, help residents reinstate driver’s licenses

Program runs Feb. 27 through March 3

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Clerk of Courts announced Operation Green Light, a program aimed at helping residents reinstate their suspended driver’s license while saving on fees.

According to a news release, the program has assisted nearly 2,000 people to become eligible to reinstate their driving privileges by helping them pay overdue court obligations and traffic tickets.

This year’s initiative begins on Monday, Feb. 27 and runs through March 3. Residents can come in during the hours of 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

“Our office has good news for people who are struggling to pay court fines and fees, or have a suspended drivers’ license for not paying them” said Clerk Grant Maloy. “Beginning the week of February 27th, our office will be able to recall past due accounts from collection agencies, start people on affordable payment plans and help reinstate their driver’s license if needed.”

For more information, residents are asked to contact Seminole County Clerk’s Office email at OGLinfo@seminoleclerk.org or call 407-665-4300.

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

