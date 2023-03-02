Stone Lakes Elementary evacuates after ‘smell of gas’ near cafeteria, classrooms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Stone Lakes Elementary School announced an evacuation Thursday after a “smell of gas” wafted near the cafeteria and some classrooms, according to school officials.

In a message to parents, the school’s principal stated that the school evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” as Orange County Fire Rescue investigated the smell.

Fire officials later announced that firefighters investigated the building and found no gas leak.

Instead, a five-gallon gas tank was determined to be the culprit, as it was found in a storage room with intakes to the school’s central air system, OCFR told News 6.

The gas tank was removed, and no hazards were found with air monitoring, fire officials said.

