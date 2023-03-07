81º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Missing child alert issued for girl, 11, last seen in Tampa, law enforcement says

Talina Story last seen in area of 3500 block of Sarah St.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing Child, Hillsborough County, Missing, Tampa
Talina Story, pictured above, was last seen in the area of the 3500 block of Sarah St. in Tampa, law enforcement officials said. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Talina Story was last seen in the area of the 3500 block of Sarah St. in Tampa, law enforcement said. According to officials, she had been seen wearing a dark short-sleeved T-shirt and ripped blue jeans. FDLE said she may be carrying a bookbag and duffle bag, both dark-colored.

She has black hair and brown eyes. Officials added Story is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone who has seen Story or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130 or 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email