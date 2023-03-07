Missing child alert issued for girl, 11, last seen in Tampa, law enforcement says

Talina Story, pictured above, was last seen in the area of the 3500 block of Sarah St. in Tampa, law enforcement officials said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Talina Story was last seen in the area of the 3500 block of Sarah St. in Tampa, law enforcement said. According to officials, she had been seen wearing a dark short-sleeved T-shirt and ripped blue jeans. FDLE said she may be carrying a bookbag and duffle bag, both dark-colored.

She has black hair and brown eyes. Officials added Story is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Story or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130 or 911.

FL MISSING CHILD Alert for 11yo black female Talina Story, 5'1", 115 lbs, last seen 3500 block Sarah Street, Tampa, wearing dark t-shirt & ripped blue jeans. May be carrying dark bookbag & duffle bag. Contact Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/HZBBnSZBCZ — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 7, 2023

