‘Not going to stop:’ 26-year-old man accused of slashing tires wanted to be kicked out of U.S.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday after witnesses and local businesses reported their tires being slashed, according to the police department.

Police said they responded to 500 Shadow Lakes Blvd. around 4:09 p.m. Upon arrival, a witness told police that there was a man actively slashing tires in the Shadow Lake apartments’ parking lot, police said.

In a charging affidavit, police said they began driving down Lakebridge Plaza Drive, which is when Luis Then began riding his bicycle toward police while holding a knife in his hand.

Police got out of the vehicle, and Then threw the knife to his right as police ordered him to the ground, the affidavit shows. According to court records, Then complied, and the knife was recovered near some hedges 10 feet from where Then was laying.

Then kept repeating that he was “not going to stop” and that he wanted to be kicked out of the country, police said. However, Then refused to speak with police or answer questions, the affidavit shows.

Following Then’s arrest, several nearby businesses called police, stating that more than three vehicles at each location had their tires slashed, police said.

Officers stated that witnesses told them they had seen Then slashing their tires as he rode his bike through a parking lot. Several victims reported that they wanted to pursue charges, police added.

Then faces seven counts of criminal mischief. He is held on $3,500 bond.

According to court records, Then was accused of trespassing in 2022 after he jumped on the back of a train car without paying for a ticket.

