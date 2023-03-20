Ocala teacher arrested for offenses against a minor, police say

Eddie Scott faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, soliciting child pornography, soliciting travel to meet a minor, and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

OCALA, Fla. – An elementary school teacher in Ocala faces several charges of offenses against a minor, according to Ocala police.

Police said they received a phone call from 31-year-old Eddie Scott’s former girlfriend, alleging he asked for a picture of the woman’s child wearing only underwear.

According to a news release, police began their investigation and learned of more allegations, including when Scott gave the child an ultimatum between giving him a massage or receiving a spanking. Police said Scott spanked the child with her clothes pulled down, then talked with the victim about “sexual matters.”

Scott also sent multiple texts to the mother that were of sexual nature involving the child, including a demand that she bring her child to his residence without any clothes on, according to the release.

Police said during the investigation, which included a forensic interview with the child and after speaking to everyone involved, they were able to arrest Scott on March 17.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, soliciting child pornography, soliciting travel to meet a minor, and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to Ocala police.

The release read in part, “It’s of great concern that Mr. Scott is a second-grade teacher at Wyomina Park Elementary School. This sort of behavior is unacceptable, especially for a person in an authority position over children. We ask if anyone else has experienced similar behavior from Mr. Scott, to please let law enforcement know.”

