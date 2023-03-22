Man arrested after stabbing, carjacking Deltona driver who gave him a ride, deputies say

Emmanuel Johnson, 31, faces charges for carjacking with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

DELTONA, Fla. – A man was arrested after deputies said he stabbed and carjacked a driver Tuesday who offered him and two others a ride from DeLand to Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to an armed carjacking at a Winn-Dixie, located at 2880 Howland Blvd. in Deltona, around 8:34 p.m. According to deputies, the victim told them he offered the suspect and two others a ride in exchange for gas money and he drove the trio from DeLand to the Winn-Dixie.

After they arrived at the grocery store, the victim told the passengers he needed to leave, angering the suspect — later identified as 31-year-old Emmanuel Johnson — who was sitting right behind the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver then said Johnson threatened him with a knife held to his neck and, as the victim fought him off, cut his arm.

Deputies said the victim then escaped by getting out of his car before Johnson jumped in the driver’s seat and fled.

The victim then ran in the store and asked an employee to call 911, deputies said. According to investigators, law enforcement in Daytona Beach later located the stolen vehicle — a silver Hyundai Elantra — abandoned near an apartment complex in that area.

Johnson was then located in the woods and identified by the victim, deputies said.

He faces charges of carjacking with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Johnson was transported to the Volusia County jail, where he is being held without bond pending his first appearance in court.

