Funding for return of Florida State Guard clears 1st legislative hurdle in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Funding for the revival of the Florida State Guard is one step closer to becoming a reality.

State representatives on the House Appropriations Committee voted the bill through on Tuesday.

Democratic State Representative, Fentrice Driskell voted no and questioned Representative Mike Giallombardo on whether or not funding would be better spent on existing state agencies like the FDLE.

“Think about us trying to find really good talent with tremendous skills, tremendous experience in cybersecurity. I mean you’ve got to pay them a quarter of a million dollars a year,” Giallombardo said. “This is a way that we can we a volunteer that would be willing to lend their talents, their knowledge skills and abilities to the State of Florida.”

Representative Driskell expressed concern over filling critical state positions with part-time state guard volunteers.

“We want to make sure these folks, and I understand they come with prior experience etcetera, but it sounds like we’re trying to fulfill very important state functions but almost do it on the cheap,” Driskell said.

However, some Republican representatives feel Florida should join the 22 other states who already have their own state guards.

“If any state in America needs to harness its human capital, volunteers, law enforcement officers, other folks, retirees who are willing to sacrifice themselves and run towards an emergency and not away from it, it should be the state of Florida,” said State Representative, Sam Garrison.

Representative Giallombardo said they will cap the number of guardsmen at 1,500. If the bill passes, the Florida State Guard could be active by July 1.

With an original budget last year of $10 million, News 6 uncovered that he is now asking for $98 million in order to purchase vehicles, planes and storage facilities.

Under Florida statute, the Florida State Guard would only be permitted to protect the citizens of Florida.

