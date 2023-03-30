Family of 13-year-old found dead at Brevard pediatric care center files lawsuit

A complaint filed earlier this month says that 13-year-old Tarionn Hanner-Jackson chocked to death on a latex glove while he was in the care of Angels On Earth.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 13-year-old boy who was found dead at a pediatric care center in Brevard County is now suing Angels on Earth, the corporation behind that center, according to released court documents.

A complaint filed earlier this month says that on Nov. 30, 13-year-old Tarionn Hanner-Jackson chocked to death on a latex glove that was left near him while he was in the care of Angels On Earth.

Hanner-Jackson, who has special needs, had a history of placing foreign objects in his mouth — a fact that employees at the center knew about, the complaint shows.

According to attorneys, the employees were aware that Hanner-Jackson required continuous and uninterrupted supervision, but despite that knowledge, he was left alone.

As such, the family is accusing Angels on Earth of negligence in Hanner-Jackson’s death, the complaint reads. According to the complaint, the family is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Angels On Earth administrator Carlos Cabrera was arrested last week as part of a fraud investigation in which state officials accused him of stealing more than $400,000 while running the company by submitting false claims and overbilling families.

Before Cabrera’s arrest, Angels On Earth had announced that it was closing locations in Central Florida because two of its family members were hospitalized.

Kiyana Durham, Hanner-Jackson’s mother, is expected to speak at a news conference on Thursday alongside Douglas McCarron, an attorney representing the family, a publicist for the law firm announced.

The conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. outside the Angels on Earth center at 335 Pineda Court in Melbourne.

Obituary for Tarionn Hanner-Jackson (Brand Story Communications)

