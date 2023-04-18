Man indicted for 2011 shooting death in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man has been indicted for the 2011 shooting death of 44-year-old Harry Hoover in unincorporated Seminole County.

Deputies said on the night of August 17, 2011, Hoover contacted an escort service and agreed to have a woman meet him at his home on Timothy Street in unincorporated Apopka.

Detectives said the suspect, 32-year-old Jerald Williams, arrived at the Hoover’s home on the following morning intending to rob him.

According to a news release, when Hoover opened his front door, he was shot at least one time and died in the living room. His body was discovered by his roommate the following morning.

Deputies said they quickly identified Williams as a suspect, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him, and the case went cold. In 2019, it was reopened by cold case detectives who discovered new information and evidence, leading to his arrest on March 13, 2023.

According to a release, the grand jury heard testimony from law enforcement before returning with a first-degree murder indictment.

“Our agency never stops investigating homicide cases, no matter how much time has elapsed,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “We hope this arrest brings some measure of relief to Mr. Hoover’s loved ones, and I want to thank our detectives for all their efforts, working in concert with partners from State Attorney Phil Archer’s office.”

Deputies said an accomplice, 30-year-old Jessica Perry, of Ocoee, was with Williams that night he was arrested in July, and faces charges in connection with this case.

Williams is currently being held on $1 million bond at the Seminole County Jail.

