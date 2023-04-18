Orlando man sentenced to over 7 years in prison after 2022 shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison on Tuesday in connection with a shooting last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
In a release, state officials said deputies discovered a man who was shot several times last year near Americana Boulevard. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment and later released, officials said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that deputies then found 33-year-old Darrius Garrett a few days later in the same area with the same Dodge Charger seen in the image. The agency added deputies found a loaded Glock pistol in the car that was believed to be used in the shooting.
The release shows that Garrett is a five-time convicted felon, and so he was later charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Garrett pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2022, officials said.
