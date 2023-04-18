Orlando man sentenced to over 7 years in prison after 2022 shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison on Tuesday in connection with a shooting last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

In a release, state officials said deputies discovered a man who was shot several times last year near Americana Boulevard. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment and later released, officials said.

Surveillance images from a nearby business captured the shooting, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that deputies then found 33-year-old Darrius Garrett a few days later in the same area with the same Dodge Charger seen in the image. The agency added deputies found a loaded Glock pistol in the car that was believed to be used in the shooting.

The release shows that Garrett is a five-time convicted felon, and so he was later charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Garrett pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2022, officials said.

