80º

LIVE

Local News

Orlando police seek help finding suspected robber who stole guns, ammunition

Officers say man was driving a white Toyota Camry

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crime
Police released photos and videos of the suspected robber after they said he took two handguns and ammunition in the parking lot of an Orlando gun store. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are seeking help finding a man suspected of stealing handguns and ammunition in the parking lot of an Orlando store.

Officers released photos and videos of the suspected robber after they said he took two handguns and ammunition in a “sudden snatching incident” at a local gun store.

The man is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry, police said in a tweet.

The man is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry and was also suspected to be involved in a different robbery involving a white Mercedes sedan, police said in a tweet. (Orlando Police Department)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

He is also suspected to be involved in an additional robbery, during which the thieves drove a white Mercedes sedan.

Anyone who has seen the man pictured above or has any information on the robbery is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email