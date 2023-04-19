Orlando police seek help finding suspected robber who stole guns, ammunition

Police released photos and videos of the suspected robber after they said he took two handguns and ammunition in the parking lot of an Orlando gun store.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are seeking help finding a man suspected of stealing handguns and ammunition in the parking lot of an Orlando store.

Officers released photos and videos of the suspected robber after they said he took two handguns and ammunition in a “sudden snatching incident” at a local gun store.

The man is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry, police said in a tweet.

The man is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry, police said in a tweet.

He is also suspected to be involved in an additional robbery, during which the thieves drove a white Mercedes sedan.

Anyone who has seen the man pictured above or has any information on the robbery is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-8477.

